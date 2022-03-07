Lulu-Briggs bags Silverbird, Daily Independent awards

Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, executive chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, an upstream Nigerian oil and gas company, has been honoured with the Daily Independent’s ‘Personality of the Year Award’ and the Silverbird Group’s ‘Extraordinary Achievement Award.’

According to the organisers, the awards are in recognition of Lulu-Briggs’s work as a businesswoman and social investor, especially through her role as chairman of the globally respected O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, which annually spends millions of naira on philanthropic projects across Nigeria.

“This award, which is a recognition of my work and that of the staff of my companies and of the Foundation, is a testimony to the fact that it is good to be good,” she said at the awards ceremony.

Lulu-Briggs’ career spans from information technology, banking, and services, before becoming a businesswoman, according to a statement.

It said, “Today, she runs and holds investments in several ventures in the hospitality, real estate, and services sectors such as the landmark Rachael Hotel in Port Harcourt; Soliyama Limited, an asset leasing and procurement company, La Sien Bottling Company, producers of the popular La Sien table water and Asia Town, Port-Harcourt.

“However, for most Nigerians, and internationally as well, she is more widely known and admired for her work as founder/chairman of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, a humanitarian NGO she established in the name of her late husband to celebrate and institutionalise his legendary prolific charitable and philanthropic giving.”