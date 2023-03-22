LP’s Otti wins Abia governorship election

Labour Party’s Alex Otti has been declared winner of the Abia State governorship election.

Otti was declared winner on Wednesday after scoring 175,467 in the election. Okey Ahiwe of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came in second with 88,529.

Otti had been in clear lead since Sunday. Of the 10 LGAs in by then, LP had polled 65,968 votes, while its closest rival, PDP polled 53,042 votes.

The LGAs include Ukwa East: LP 2273; PDP 2329, Ukwa West: LP 2833; PDP 4622, Bende: LP 9886; PDP 3410, Isialangwa North: LP 7323; PDP 21,741.

Others are Isialangwa South: LP 7589; PDP 9093; Arochukwu: LP 12,689; PDP 1,280, Ugwunagbo: LP 2,153; PDP 2,538, Isuikwuato: LP 8228; PDP 2204, Ikwuano: LP 7054; PDP 2,427 and Umunneochi: LP 5940; PDP 3,198.

The state returning officer promised that all the results would be reviewed and determined against the backdrop of alleged infractions, including outbreak of violence, snatching of ballot boxes with the papers and manhandling of INEC officials in some LGAs, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

NAN reports that there were allegations and counter-allegations of infractions, especially by the Collation Agents of LP and PDP, Messrs Acho Obioma and Charles Esonu, respectively.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of INEC in a tweet on its Twitter handle Sunday afternoon, wrote that: “Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

“Security agencies have been alerted.

“The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly.

NAN reports that results from the remaining seven LGAs, including Obingwa, had yet to be brought to the Collation Centre at the time of adjournment.