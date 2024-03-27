LP National Convention: 5 arrested, journalists barred from coverage

Journalists were Wednesday barred from entering the Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State where the Labour Party is currently holding it’s National Convention.

There is heavy security presence at the hotel, and this is not unconnected with the crisis in the party.

Series of calls and text messages sent to the spokesman of the party, Obiorah Ifoh, urging avail journalists with tags that can facilitate their entry into the venue was rebuffed.

Meanwhile, five person who were branded hoodlums have been arrested at the venue and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

The hoodlums were said to be distributing inciting leaflets critical of the leadership of the party.

The were accused of trying to cause crisis at the ongoing convention.

A party source said the intention of the criminal elements and their sponsors was to destabilize the convention.

Recall that the Labour Party has been experiencing crisis following party leadership tussle over who becomes the national chairman of the party, a move many political watchers see as discouraging.

A source said the leaders of the party are currently managing every information to avoid stirring unnecessary political tension.