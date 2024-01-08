LP chooses Adebanjo to contest Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila

Adeola Adebanjo, an engineer, has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the February 3 bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos State.

The Surulere seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff after winning.

Adebanjo defeated two other aspirants in the primary election held on Sunday at Surulere to fly the party’s flag in the election.

The committee said Adebanjo polled 12 votes to defeat his closest rival, Folaseye Adebayo, who scored six, while the last aspirant, Kenechukwu Osuji, got zero votes.

Declaring Adebanjo the election winner, Ojukwu, also the LP National Organising Secretary, urged Surulere residents to vote for the party candidate in the upcoming election.

He assured that the candidate, if elected, would not let the constituents down.

In his victory speech, Adebanjo, the party candidate for the 2023 general elections, promised to give the constituency qualitative representation.

Adebanjo promised the constituents wealth creation and a good deal for the youth.

Before the election, the three aspirants signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and a peace deal with the party.

Under tight security, some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observed and monitored the exercise.

Recall that INEC had fixed February 3 for re-run and bye-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos state.

According to the timetable for the poll, the conduct of parties’ primary elections, including resolving disputes that may arise from the primary elections, has been fixed to hold between January 5-9.

The public campaigns by political parties will commence in January. 18 and end on February 1.