BusinessDay journalist shortlisted for CJID journalism, digital technology dialogue

Damilola Olufemi, a journalist with BusinessDay Newspaper, has been shortlisted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) as a media delegate to attend its dialogue on the intersection of journalism, digital technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The conference will be held on the 27th and 28th of May 2024, in Abuja.

During the dialogue, experts will discuss the intersection of these fields and strategies for navigating digital disruption, harnessing the power of AI, and ensuring the continued vitality of the media ecosystem.

In a release by the CJID, it noted that the conference would centre on expansion in technology and AI.

This paper will be bringing updates to our audiences on discussions from experts in various fields during the conference.

“We would convene journalists, media stakeholders, technologists and civil society organisations to discuss how rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping the way news and information are told and consumed,” it stated.

The conference would also feature panel and interactive discussions, collaboration and a network of media practitioners and experts, amongst others.

“This convening is especially crucial as the media navigates this complex landscape, and we are convinced that through keynote addresses, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions, this convening will facilitate dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing on strategies for navigating digital disruption, harnessing the power of AI, and ensuring the continued vitality of the media ecosystem,” the organisation added.