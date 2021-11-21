Logitech partners Proxynet Communications to facilitate distribution, sales of products

Logitech has Partnered Proxynet Communications, a PAN African PRO AV and IT Solution Company, to help distribute and locally make available for purchase, support and after-sales service, all Logitech products both video conferencing and creativity and productivity.

Logitech International SA will also support the partnership with training for resellers.

The partnership is driven by the need to have greater workplace productivity.

The rise in the demand of Logitech products created a market challenge such as the availability and inability to purchase authentic Logitech devices and getting the needed support.

Logitech is a renowned Swiss manufacturer of peripherals for PC navigation, video communication and collaboration, music and smart homes has penetrated the African market through Proxynet Communications.

Speaking at the partnership event, Ifeanyi Edward Ozo-Onyali, managing director of Proxynet Communications, said the partnership is part of its roadmap for 2021 as Logitech launched Logitech University, an online portal which enables resellers access training, marketing resources and certification.

“Logitech would be setting up a demo center across all branches in West Africa through Proxynet Communications. This will serve as both resellers and end-users experience centres. Resellers are also assured of competitive pricing and technical support.

Read also: Boost for Nigeria’s e-commerce industry as Futuretech launches advertising product

“Through this Partnership, Proxynet Communications plays host to the first Logitech Partner Conference, live in Lagos West Africa”, he said.

Logitech rolls out new gadgets designed to make remote working efficient.

The conference showcases the very first demo held in Africa for Logitech latest Video Conferencing device; Logitech Rally Bar.

The Rally Bar, Ozo-Onyali said, upgrades the meeting experience with cinema-quality video, outstanding colour, and exceptional optical accuracy. With the new device, it will create a safe, easy, and seamless work environment for both personal and organisational use.

Proxynet Communications also showcased other Logitech video conferencing solutions and computer peripherals such as silent mouse, wireless combo, USB and wireless computer headsets, amongst others.

“This partnership has enabled West Africans to enjoy the quality and functionality of Video Conferencing Solutions and peripherals that are durable, comfortable and accessible in the marketplace,” the MD said.

Proxynet has been able to integrate resellers into the Logitech brand by giving quality delivery and support to every of its resellers/end-users.

The conference is set to boost video collaboration by making virtual meetings easily accessible to every user.

This is just the beginning of Logitech innovations and it is set to meet the daily technological needs of day-to-day activities.