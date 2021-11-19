Boost for Nigeria’s e-commerce industry as Futuretech launches advertising product

Futuretech, one of the leading digital advertising technology platforms in Nigeria has launched True Commerce in partnership with Adimo, a technology platform that connects commerce and customers through a suite of scalable marketing solutions, having Nigeria’s giant e-commerce platforms Jumia and Konga as its first retailer integrations.

This is in a bid to tap into the tremendous growth of e-commerce especially in Nigeria, the integration with the retailers will explore Adimo’s technology to create shoppable media campaigns for advertisers and provide consumers with a frictionless path to purchase. True Commerce technology enables shop ability making marketing instantly transactional for advertisers such as Nestle & Unilever.

Commenting on this milestone, Boye Balogun, Futuretech CEO confirms that the development will bridge the gap between advertisers and their target audience, as the product is designed to create a platform for customers and advertisers to connect. According to him, “we have a good understanding of the e-commerce and advertising landscape in Nigeria and we acknowledge the need for a solution such as this. We are committed to upselling this product to cater to the advertising needs of both the consumers and the advertisers”.

As part of expanding the team and building a sustainable business in Nigeria, the company also confirmed the appointment of Itohan Izugbokwe as country manager. This appointment will strengthen the regional leadership team and help position Futuretech as a reliable source of connecting advertisers to consumers. Futuretech is set to match the growing demand for its solutions in Nigeria, as the organization is known for bringing innovative digital advertising solutions to its clients, and with the addition of Itohan to the company, it is a step in the right direction.

Confirming her appointment, Boye Balogun, Futuretech CEO said “We are pleased to welcome Itohan to the team with her wealth of experience in delivering excellent services across world-class brands. We have seen a huge rise in demand for digital and programmatic advertising across Africa with Nigeria as a key market. We will continue to grow our presence to match our clients’ needs.

As part of her role, Itohan will be in charge of leading the Nigeria office across advertising, partnerships and product development. She has in past delivered some exceptional services with some notable brands within and outside Nigeria.

Reacting to her appointment, Itohan said “I am excited to be joining the Futuretech team at such a critical time with the acceleration of digital & connected marketing growing beyond just social media platforms and driving end to end consumer experience. I have always been passionate about tech-driven solutions and this role is a perfect fit”

Futuretech is a tech-powered digital solutions business. We are always about the next wave and focused on creativity and innovation, providing media, tech and content solutions to help brands and agencies accelerate in the ever-changing connected world. As a young business with a startup mentality, we are fuelled by an endless entrepreneurial spirit.