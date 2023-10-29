Liverpool midfielder Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia

The parents of Colombian and Liverpool midfielder Luis Diaz have been kidnapped by gunmen in Barrancas, Colombia.

While his mother was later rescued, his father remained missing, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.

The parents of the 26-year-old Diaz were reportedly kidnapped as they drove to their home. Gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the vehicle, authorities said.

Colombia’s soccer federation said in a statement the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue the father.

Police rescued Cilenis Marulanda in the city of Barrancas, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.

“In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father,” the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, the country’s police director, General William Salamanca, said he is using every agent to find Diaz’s father.

Army resources have been deployed along with the police.

“The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through,” a statement said.

“From the FCF, we express our solidarity with him and his entire family, and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

The Colombian attorney General’s office also said in a statement: “From the moment when Colombia’s General Prosecutor’s Office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of Colombian player Luis Díaz in the Barrancas area of La Guajira, a specialist team of prosecutors, CTI (Technical Investigation Team) officials and investigators from the police and military have been taking urgent action to locate these individuals, clarify the chain of events and identify the culprits.”

A Liverpool statement added: “It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.”