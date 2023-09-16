Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves

Liverpool produced a dominant second-half display to come from behind and beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux on Saturday, sending them top of the Premier League table.

Hwang Hee-chan put the home side ahead early on, but Liverpool equalised through Cody Gakpo 10 minutes into the second half. Jurgen Klopp’s men then pinned Wolves back and got their reward when Andy Robertson finished neatly in the 85th minute before an own goal from Hugo Bueno added gloss to the scoreline.

Read also Liverpool rejects £150 million bid for Salah on transfer deadline day

Liverpool’s fourth straight win lifts them second.

Liverpool were sluggish in the first half and fell behind to an early goal from Hwang Hee-chan. However, they came out flying in the second half and equalised through Cody Gakpo just 10 minutes in.

Jurgen Klopp’s men then pinned Wolves back and got rewarded when Andy Robertson finished neatly in the 85th minute. An own goal from Hugo Bueno added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

Andy Robertson marked his 200th Premier League appearance by putting the Reds ahead for the first time in 85 minutes before substitute Harvey Elliott’s shot deflected off Hugo Bueno for an own goal to seal the victory in stoppage time.

The win moves Klopp’s side up to second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City.