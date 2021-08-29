LG introduces Ultimate Laundry Solution with Styler and AI DD Washing Machine

Leading consumer electronics company, LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its most advanced innovation in laundry, the new LG ThinQ™ FRONT-LOAD WASHING MACHINE features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor and the smart Wi-Fi enabled steam clothing care system STYLER into the Nigerian market.

LG’s new AI DD Washing Machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load sensing the fabric texture and deploys the best wash pattern which provides 18percent More Fabric Protection.

The premium LG Styler with Espresso finish Tinted Mirror Glass Door brings functionality and elegance to the home with a refined, modern design and the ability to keep clothes hygienically clean and looking their very best. The newer tinted espresso-glass door exudes sophistication while the unit effortlessly and conveniently refreshing up to four garments – including a pair of pants in the door – simultaneously.

“We are delighted to launch the new Styler and front-load washing machine with AI DD in Nigeria,” said Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West Africa Operations. “With innovative washing technologies and AI-powered diagnosis system, we are certain that this new LG front-load washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations.

He further said; “the LG Styler is a great complement to the ultimate laundry solution with a greater control over wardrobe, keeping coats, sweaters, blouses and other delicates by removing wrinkles, deodorising, sanitising and removing allergens.”

And whether it’s a housewife or the butler can easily do it himself. Simply hang your clothes inside the LG Styler clothes dryer. The comprehensive care process starts with the built-in hanger vibrating at a rate of 180 times per minute, reducing micro-dust in the clothes.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru said, “The busier our lives become, the more difficult it is to take proper care of our wardrobe. LG Styler is “designed for clothes worthy of care.

According to him, “The LG Styler sanitizes fabrics and reduce allergens in clothes, bedding, sportswear, and even children’s plush toys – by up to 99percent with its asthma and allergy-friendly certified sanitizer. From clothing to pillows, this gentle steam system does it all – from getting wrinkles out of dress pants to fast drying for delicates like sweaters and lingerie without shrinking and causing damage to fabric.

“The LG Styler’s interior deodorizer feature keeps your favorite garments smelling their very best while LG’s moving hanger helps to smooth wrinkles while reducing odour by sliding right and left keeping your clothes looking their very best.”

“We encourage all our customers to get the LG Styler because it offers a streamlined design and a sophisticated espresso finish that blends seamlessly to enhance any decor – for a steam cleaner that’s both fashionable and functional”, he said.

In addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offers additional convenient features, such as “Bigger Capacity in Same Size”, a feature with a bigger drum accommodating larger loads in a compact space.

Both the LG AI DD Washing Machine and Styler can be controlled using the LG SmartThinQ app from your smartphone.

They also possess the steam features. TrueSteam technology that penetrates fabric for effective cleaning and sanitizing—meaning less work for users. The Styler’s portable water container also provides the water for LG’s TrueSteam, while offering easy access for supply and draining. TrueSteam™ technology on the Styler emits pure steam to deeply clean the garments down to the fabric, effectively removing allergens, bacteria, odors and creases from the garment.

While the LG Steam™ technology on the AI DD Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

Breathing in overly humid air can cause respiratory distress and exacerbate asthma. The Dehumidifier function in the LG Styler helps reduce the build-up of mould and dust mites in an overly humid home.

The LG Styler is right for you if you wear business formal clothing often and want an easy way to have your dressier outfits ready to go in the morning or you want a way to remove odours and pollutants from your clothes without sending them through the wash or having them dry-cleaned. It is also recommended if you want a chemical-free option that allows you to dry clean items less often or you want to be able to sanitise items that aren’t washable.

LG Styler and AI DD Washing Machine is now available at all Fouani Stores nationwide.