LG Electronics expands product portfolio

Global electronics giant, LG has launched its new InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator that boasts upgraded features and design innovations for improved user convenience in Nigeria. The new product was unveiled at the EbonyLife Place in Lagos.

The sleek refrigerator comes with a wider glass panel for its InstaView which allows consumers to see 23 percent more on the inside of the refrigerator while UVnano technology is featured in the built-in water dispenser for enhanced hygiene.

The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator has been redesigned to improve the lifestyle of consumers who are health-conscious. LG InstaView illuminates the refrigerator’s interior with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass while Door-in-Door feature reduces interior cold air loss by providing a convenient space to keep frequently accessed items handy. The new design compliments the seamless InstaView refrigerator’s flat stainless steel shape and exquisite look with a more immersive tinted glass panel in the 2022 refrigerators. The company explained that because the InstaView window is 23 percent larger than previous models, it’s now easier than ever to see what’s inside a refrigerator.

Commenting on the new refrigerator, Dong Youn Kim, managing director, LG Electronics West Africa, said: “At LG, our objective has always been to provide the finest product offerings to our customers that aid their needs and lifestyle. Keeping that objective in mind, we are thrilled to introduce the new model of our InstaView Refrigerator. Today, we are launching the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator model designed to enhance ease of use and convenience for consumers. The new model is fully-equipped with the energy-efficient features and outstanding convenience required for the perfect kitchen life.”

Brian Kang, general manager, Home Appliances Division of LG Electronics West Africa, also said: “Our core value has always been to be one step ahead in finding latent customer needs and providing the best products and services that exceed customer expectations. With the introduction of the 2022 models of LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators, we want our consumers to enjoy farm fresh tasting food for a longer period of time.

“Further reinforcing our Healthy Home Solutions notion, this is where we take the opportunity to provide consumers with innovations that enables consumers to live a healthier life through our range of products.”

According to him, “With a new flat design and loaded with metallic decorations, the new refrigerator is minimal yet sophisticated. For instance, simply knocking twice on the tinted glass will illuminate the interior of the refrigerator, allowing users to swiftly access their favourite meals and beverages.”

He further explained that the LG’s new InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators now have UVnano technology, which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a sanitary and germ-free water dispenser tap.

“UVnano is introduced on the company’s most premium water dispenser products to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. Users may also engage the UVnano feature with the push of a button for added peace of mind.

“Using a non-plumbed method, the water dispenser works without the need for a special connection to an external water source. Instead, LG offers a built-in water tank with a capacity of four litres,” he said.

The company further said that aside from the UVnano technology, LG’s health-focused features also include the HygieneFresh+ system, in which a dedicated air filter will eliminate up to 99.99 percent of bacteria that may adhere to food and drinks stored inside the refrigerator compartments and also minimise bad odor in the refrigerator.