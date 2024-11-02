LG election: Abians head to the polls to elect chairmen, councillors today

Abians are today, November. 2, 2024 going to the polls to elect chairmen for the 17 Local Government Areas and councillors for the 184 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wards in the State.

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on September 21, 2024, announced both the poll date and the timetable of the election at the Commission’s headquarters, Umuahia, during a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of 18 political parties.

About 18 political parties, excluding, the All Progressives Congress (APC),; the ruling political party at the centre, which withdrew from the polls are participating in the election.

To ensure a hitch-free exercise, the Abia State Government on Friday, announced restriction of movement of people and vehicles during the election.

According to Okey Kanu, the State’s commissioner for Information, the restriction commenced by midnight on Friday and will end by 4:00 pm Saturday.

By this announcement, only those on essential services will be allowed movement upon the presentation of valid identification cards.

The State Government therefore directs all Abians and residents of the State, including markets, motor parks and other business centres to adhere strictly to this restriction order and warned that defaulters would have themselves to blame, as security agents are well prepared to ensure the strict implementation of the order.

