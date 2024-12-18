LFZ named ‘best infrastructure development firm’

LFZC, the first private free zone in Nigeria with a fully integrated deep sea port is the infrastructure development subsidiary of Tolaram Group

Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) has emerged as the ‘Best Infrastructure Development Company’ in Nigeria at the 2024 SERAS Africa Sustainability/CSR Awards held in Lagos recently.

The Lagos Free Zone was declared the winner in that category ahead of other nominees.

Speaking on the award criteria, Ken Egbas, the lead convener, SERAS Awards, described the choice of LFZ as deserving given the huge investments in infrastructure in the last 12 months and the subsequent increase in economic activities it has attracted to the zone.

Egbas explained that the selection of LFZ was arrived at following a rigorous assessment of entries filed in by all the nominees. “No doubt, LFZ has demonstrated exemplary leadership, creativity and commitment to sustainability development for what they have contributed in the last 12 months with infrastructure in the Lagos Free Zone corridor. The construction of Pipe Natural Gas pipelines, warehouses, and other essential facilities has contributed significantly in attracting new business to the Zone and boosting economic activity for the Nigerian economy as a whole,” he said.

Adesuwa Ladoja, CEO, Lagos Free Zone, described the recognition as a testament to the Zone’s efforts and commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses and opportunities in the Nigerian economy.

“At Lagos Free Zone, we’re committed to excellence and innovation in creating a sustainable world-class industrial ecosystem.

This recognition instils in us a great sense of pride and accomplishment, motivating us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in Nigeria. This is indeed a proud moment for us at Lagos Free Zone, to receive this recognition for our positive contributions towards improving infrastructure necessary to attract investment,” Ladoja added.

