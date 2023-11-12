Leverage gained entrepreneurial skills to be self-reliant – Rector tells graduands

The Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic Addul Jimoh Mohammed on Thursday challenged graduands of the institution to be upright and tap from abundant entrepreneurial skills gained from the school to be self-reliant.

Mohammed, who gave the charge at the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the 2022/2023 academic sessions, also enjoined graduates to cultivate the habit of honestly and get ready to soar in a highly competitive world.

He said: “You have laboured hard, toiled tirelessly and burnt the candle at both ends and these have culminated in this joyous event. No doubt, your dreams have been fulfilled and you have become the prides and glories of your parents and guardians.

“Therefore, you must always remember that the certificates in your possession are very precious; they are confirmations that you have proved yourselves worthy in character and learning.”

Muhammed lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for creating an enabling environment for the management of the institution to discharge its duties effectively.

While giving account of his stewardship, he informed that the IGR projects to be commissioned includes 33KV projects, renovated old IOT lecture halls, laboratories/workshops and offices, 2.5 Km reinforced concrete drainage.

Others according to him, are the remodeled library and information science Department, Zango power projects, renovation of IOT complex, Construction of drainages,landscaping/Construction of walkway, centralized online research assessment and submission system (CORASS)/Digital Project Binding, renovation of old library, renovation of medical lodge.

He mentioned some of the challenges of the institution to include funding, illegal occupation of polytechnic land, illegal occupation of polytechnic land, porosity of the permanent campus, accreditation of programmes and ageing structures.

The State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who was represented by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Abdulkadir Aliyu Mahe commended the management of the Polytechnic for breaking new grounds in infrastructural development, adding that the government would continue to support the institution in its goals.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,350 students graduated for the two-year programme; 5,350 among the graduands received Higher National Diploma (HND) while the remaining 3,000 graduands earned Ordinary National Diploma (OND).