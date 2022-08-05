Leventis Foundation gets N377 million grant from Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N377 million as 2017-2020 outstanding counterpart funds for the Leventis Foundation and Kano State Agricultural Training School, Panda.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber, Government House, Kano, said the school, which was established in 1988, has so far trained over 2, 700 youths in crops, livestock and fisheries value chains across the state.

He said the programme of the school is in line with the Agricultural Transformation Programme, which equally go in line with the state’s policy of trust in agriculture.

Garba pointed out that despite the non-receipt of the fund, the programmes and activities of the school are still ongoing including staff salaries and operation standards.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the upward review of operative rates in the construction of two-coat surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters, Sharada, awarded at the cost of N48, 577, 200.00, which was revised to the tune of N105, 629, 494.26.

The council, he said, also received a progress report for the month of May, this year on the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.

Garba revealed that the project, which has reached 70 per cent completion stage, was awarded at the cost of N8, 980, 303, 460.63 billion and the sum of N6, 013, 954, 461.84 has so far been paid to the contractor handling the project.

He stated that the council has also approved the implementation of the 2022 budget for the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHCMA), totaling the sum of N6, 891, 011, 898.85.

The commissioner also said that the council approved the review of composition of members of the Kano state Council of Emirs made up of 21 members to include representatives of the security organisations.

Garba announced that the council has given approval for the renaming of Girls Science and Technical College Gwarmai to Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata, mother of re-known businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, following a request from the Committee on Education and Elders in Bebeji local government, in view of her son’s contribution to the development of education.

Other approvals by the council include ratifications for approvals for the award of contracts for the construction of two roads at Tumfafi town in Dawakin Tofa local government; approval for the construction of two cell RC box culverts as flood control measures at Airport by Katsina Road Roundabout; approval for the procurement of firefighting operational vehicles.

Garba further revealed other ratifications by the council include award of contract for the construction of Kwanar Garin Ali-Garin Ali Road in Garko local government; contract for the supply of water treatment chemicals in 2021