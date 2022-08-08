Lekki Port receives second ship with seven cranes

The management of the Lekki Deep Seaport says it has received its second ship with seven cranes preparatory to the commencement of commercial operations later in the year.

This is coming one month after the delivery of three Super Post Panamax Ship-to-Shore cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries at the Lekki Deep Seaport at the port.

According to a statement from the management of the port, the ship named ZEN-HUA 35, arrived in Lagos on Friday afternoon.

The ship, they said, conveyed the second batch shipment comprising two Ship-to-Shore cranes with 115 packages of accessories and five Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes with 270 packages of accessories from Shanghai, China.

With the coming of the second shipment, the number of the cranes has now totalled five Ship-to-Shore cranes and 15 Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes.

The management further said that the yard equipment for the port is expected to be shipped shortly.

The management of the seaport had said on Monday that construction works at the port project site have reached 95.65 percent completion, according to the Lekki Port Construction Completion Status as of July 27, 2022. The management said it was focused on the objective of completing the construction by September 2022.