Lekki massacre: Peter Obi removes ex-general from campaign list

Following an uproar by Nigerian youths against the appointment of ex-general, John Enenche in the Labour Party campaign council, he has been removed.

The Obi-Datti Presidential campaign organisation Tuesday unveiled a 1,234-member strong Labour Party Presidential campaign council headed by Mohammed Zarewa as chairman.

However, the appointment of Enenche, who was the spokesperson of the military, into the campaign team has continued to generate controversy since the list was made public, especially on social media.

In October 2020, several #EndSARS protesters were allegedly murdered at the Lekki-toll gate in Lagos State, after which the military was accused of masterminding the killings.

“If not that I am not permitted, I would have forwarded it to you. Up till this morning, I got analysts to analyse the video and they said it was cropped and put together,” he had said in the now-trending Arise TV video.

Enenche’s name appeared as a representative of the North-Central part of the country.

Moments after the list went viral, Obi’s supporters, christened ‘Obidients’, clamoured for the removal of his name from the campaign council over his alleged role in the defence of the Lekki shooting by the Nigerian Army.

However, several hours after the outcry by Obi supporters and some Nigerians, Enenche name was removed From the campaign list for the 2023 election.

Accounting to a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Thursday evening by Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization.

Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization tweeted: “breaking: Gen. John Enenche has been removed from the Labour Party PCC. Dear Obidients, we are here for you because you’re our strength your voices does matter to us. Thanks so much.”