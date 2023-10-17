Lekki-Epe Expressway: Lagos, contractor commit to palliative action as suffering intensifies

To describe motorists’ experience on Lekki-Epe Expressway as suffering is to euphemise the reality of driving from one point to another on that route that has become a mini-hell due to traffic congestion.

Apparently touched by this unending suffering which, in the last six months, has intensified with the increasing tempo of construction work, the Lagos State government and Craneburg Construction, the contractor on the project, have committed to palliative action in order to lessen the suffering.

The state government and the contractor met on Monday, identified the problems and proffered temporary measures that would help construction work and at the same time ease congestion.

“The Lagos State government is aware of the hardship motorists are facing while travelling on Lekki-Epe Expressway and so wishes to state that their concerns are well noted, hence it is committed to improving this vital route and ensuring a smoother and safer journey for all, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state’s Commissioner for Transport, assured in a statement.

The commissioner noted that, while appreciating motorists’ patience and support as work progressed towards a better transportation experience for everyone, the state government was pleased to announce a significant development in its ongoing efforts to address the challenges.

“The state Ministry of Transportation engaged with Craneburg and other stakeholders, with each party committing to specific responsibilities to tackle the pressing issues affecting this vital infrastructure,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the congestion on the expressway was a result of a high fill profile from KM18+600 to KM20+000; ongoing earthworks at Ogidan in Ijeshatedo, and the impact of a recent trailer accident on the expressway.

As a solution, he said, Craneburg would expedite pavement completion within 3-4 days to reopen both lanes to alleviate congestion, adding that the contractor would also continue palliative work at Ogidan to ensure road motorability.

Furthermore, the contractor would collaborate in ensuring swift removal and traffic management during such incidents.

In addition, there would be collaborative efforts with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on traffic management just as LASTMA operatives would be stationed at the project site for effective traffic control. The number of these operatives would also be increased and their duty time extended.

While appealing for motorists’ cooperation with traffic management plans and also urging all stakeholders to collaborate and promote adherence to traffic rules, Osiyemi also urged the contractor to improve physical restrictions and signage within the construction area.

“This engagement exemplifies the commitment of both the state government and Craneburg to find solutions to the challenges faced on the Lekki-Epe Expressway project phase IIA,” he said.

He assured that Craneburg would help with handling part of the palliative actions with the cooperation of the state, while the state would take care of the rest. “We anticipate that this collaboration will lead to tangible improvements in the project’s execution,” the commissioner said.

Continuing, he said, “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders, including motorists, LASTMA, and local government authorities. By working together, we can achieve a sustainable solution to the issues at hand.

We will provide regular updates on the progress of these initiatives and encourage open communication among all parties involved.”