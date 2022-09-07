LEAP Africa showcases change-makers across Africa

LEAP Africa, has announced the tenth edition of its annual Social Innovators Programme & Awards (S.I.P.A) 2022 and its 20th-anniversary celebration scheduled for Thursday, 8 September in Lagos.

The S.I.P.A provides LEAP Africa the opportunity to deepen further its engagement with social entrepreneurs and foster sectoral collaboration with the over 200 alumni social

innovators on the continent.

“Today, I am proud of everyone we have impacted, who are impacting their communities, cities, states and countries. I am privileged to have served these social entrepreneurs doing great things in their various endeavours to contribute positively to their communities,” Femi Taiwo, executive director, LEAP Africa, said during the press conference held on Tuesday 6 September.

According to him, LEAP Africa has supported about 200 social entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Cameroon, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania through the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) in the past ten years.

Read also: LEAP Africa, Dow partner to drive youth engagement in sustainability across Africa

Taiwo also disclosed that Henry Kaestner, co-founder and partner, Sovereign’s Capital, will be joined by Vanessa Garrison, co-founder, GirlTrek; Efosa Ojomo, Lead, Global Prosperity Research Group, Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation and Sangu Delle, CEO, CarePoint to discuss the theme; ‘Reawaken, Redesign and Re-emerge – Africa Beyond Potential’.

This year, S.I.P.A 2022 will welcome dignitaries like Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, head of corporate communications and marketing at Union; Pearl Uzokwe, head of Sahara Group Foundation, and Olusuji Aina, partner and West Africa director, Impact Amplifier among others.

To also celebrate two decades of youth leadership development in Africa, LEAP Africa will be celebrating with its partners, funders, board of directors and staff at a Gala Night tagged – LEAP @20:Celebrating Impact, Redefining the Future.

“It will be an evening of reflection on its collective achievements and milestones while sharing insights into the journey for the next two decades,” Kehinde Ayeni, chief operating officer, LEAP Africa said.

At the dinner, LEAP Africa is expected to host the State Governors of Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Ogun, Edo, Taraba, Anambra and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory. It will also host captains of industries, thought leaders, and corporate and private organisation leaders.

At the gala, LEAP Africa will give awards to deserving individuals, organisations and government partners who have contributed to LEAP Africa’s vision over the years.