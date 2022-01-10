League of friends, Ikoro-Ekiti, celebrates Olusemire’s elevation in Customs

It was tributes galore at the well-attended reception held by the League of Friends, to felicitate with one of their own, Kayode Olusemire, the newly appointed Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs.

The event, which took place at Ikoro-Ekiti, their home town on Friday, January 7, 2022 was full of glitz and glamour.

The President of the club, Kayode Chubby Ajayi used the momentous occasion to express immense gratude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointng a distnguished son of the soil, Kayode Olusemire to serve in the top position within the Custom Service. In his tribute during the

reception, Kayode Adeosun said: “Members of the League of Friends, the High Chiefs of the Community and all our sons and daughters, both here at home and in the Diaspora are proud of you, Olusemire. You certainly deserve the recent promotion, having fasditiously worked in the Custom Service with total commitment and without any blemish, over the years. Indeed, you remain a worthy inspiration to us all and more so, the younger generation of Ikoro-Ekitiland. Let me add that all the 8members of the club wish you all the best in your new appointment.”

Another member of the club, Ayo Ajayi noted that Olusemire is a good man of Ikoro Ekiti community

and that they were all proud of him. Other members of the League of Friends Club present at the ceremony included Sunday Bodunrin, Saanu Ayeni and Tunde Akomolafe.

Some of the High Chiefs of the community who were also in a%endance took turns to pray for

Olusemire’s successful tenure. There was light refreshment served a