BetKing stakes N100 million worth of prizes for customers in AFCON 2021

BetKing, a digital and entertainment company has set aside N100 million worth of prizes including three JAC S2 SUV cars valued at about N10m each to be given to customers during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 starting January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Other prizes in its AFCON promotion include 43-inch Hisense Smart TV sets, several PlayStation 5 Consoles, an all-expense-paid trip to Cameroon for four people to watch the finals, free betting credits and the grand prize of JAC S2 SUVs for three lucky customers.

Revealing the campaign as part of programmes to create excitement around the tournament, Oludare Kafar, Head of BTL Marketing said in Lagos that the promotion is open to new and existing BetKing customers and it is only available on Sportsbook. “Virtual games and simulated reality are not included”.

To participate, football fans and BetKing online and offline customers are required to place a bet of a minimum of N500 on an accumulator with at least 5 selections, at 1.20 odds per selection. The bet must include one Africa Cup of Nations event among other terms and conditions which are listed on the BetKing website.

He said that BetKing agents were not left out as the best-performing agents will also be rewarded with an all-expense-paid trip to AFCON so there was no better time to be a BetKing agent than now.

Kafar added that the first ticket winner will be selected at a viewing centre on 11 January during the Nigeria versus Egypt match slated to kick-off at 5 pm local time. Subsequently, additional prizes draw will be held weekly in agents’ shops and online. At the end of the tournament, there will be a draw to select the winners of the JAC S2 SUVs. The company advised its customers and football fans to check the BetKing Instagram page for details of activation venues and look out for the roadshows.

Former Super Eagles Captain and BetKing brand ambassador, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha who was at the event stated that as a football junkie and with the mouth-watering prizes, there was no better time to be a punter.

In a statement, Gossy Ukanwoke, managing director, KingMakers, explained that the AFKON Promotion with the tagline: “That AFKON feeling, that’s BetKing” incorporates the BetKing brand while paying tribute to the football tournament, African football stars, and BetKing customers.

“We have replaced the ‘C’ in AFCON with a ‘K’ in our campaign. This is a deliberate move to celebrate the tournament which is undoubtedly the ‘King of all tournaments in African football’ that showcases the biggest stars from around the continent who are the ‘Kings of African football,’ and we are rewarding the biggest supporters of the sport, our customers, who are ‘Kings,’” he said.