LCCI to maximise AfCFTA for improved trade fair

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday said the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) would be used to exploit the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Nigerian companies.

This, the chamber said, followed the confirmation of attendance of many African countries.

Keye Kupoluyi, chairman, trade promotion board, LCCI, said this during a press conference in Lagos. The 2022 LITF will at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, from November 4 to 13.

The theme of the event is, “connecting businesses, creating value.”

Kupoluyi said the fair would boost global and regional trade for start-up brands, big industries, tech hubs and multinational companies and strengthen existing foreign partnership ties to support African trade.

He said invitations had been sent to over 50 countries with India, Japan and Ghana’s interests at the fair confirmed and talks at advanced stages with countries like Cote de Ivoire, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Indonesia.

He added that many corporate organisations, government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and private sector operators had announced their readiness to explore the opportunities of this year’s trade fair.

“About 54 countries have been invited to this year’s LITF and many of their ambassadors were visited, and 10 have already confirmed their participation while others are still processing their participation.

“The LITF promises to be bigger, better and more beneficial for LITF, investors, foreign partners and the global economy.

“I can assure you that this year’s event will be far better, bigger, safer and more prosperous for all of us largely because the global pandemic which had impacted negatively on the fair in the past two editions has now been effectively curtailed,” he said.

Kupoluyi added that the event, because of the confirmed increase of visitors and exhibitors, shall be at the cricket pitch area for more space to meet exhibitors’ demands and more opportunity for improved logistics and ambience.

“This year also, we intend to have an ICT hall, to give our partners and other participants in the sector deserved prominence, visibility and business opportunities,” he said.

Also, director-general, LCCI, Chinyere Almona, projected that the fair would ensure that businesses met sales targets, boosted trade volume, eliminated market restrictions and integrated wider markets for more investments.