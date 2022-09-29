LBS hosts first African Retail Congress in November

Lagos Business School (LBS), one of the world’s top 50 business schools is set to hold the first Africa Retail Congress on November 12, 2022.

The event which is expected to be held at the school premises in Lagos, will explore the theme ‘The Future of Retail: Positioning Africa as a Retail Hub’.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Wambui Mbarire, CEO, Retail Trade Association of Kenya, Bayo Adedeji, CEO, WakaNow, Ebele Enunwa, Founder/CEO, Sundry Foods Limited, Ade Sun-Basorun, CEO FoodCo Nigeria Limited and Deepankar Rustagi, Founder, Omnibiz Africa.

Others include Joyce Nwachukwu, Commercial Director, NielsenIQ West Africa, Onafowokan Oluyombo, Professor of Financial Accounting, Pan-Atlantic university and Enugene Ohu, Senior Lecturer, Human Resource Management, LBS.

Read also: Lagos Business School receives five years re-accreditation from AACSB

“We will discuss the issues confronting you and your boardroom and chart the way forward for retail in Africa. At the Congress, you will be enthused with nuanced continent-specific ideas and network with the big players in retail,” LBS said. The Pan-Atlantic university encouraged people to come and ask their challenging questions and have industry experts share their knowledge and experiences.

“You will head out the congress well equipped to steer your business growth and development,” it said.

Since 2021, the Africa Retail Academy, an initiative of Lagos Business School, has been nurturing the next generation of African retail professionals, practitioners, and captains of industry. Drawing upon the expertise of foremost academics and practitioners from around Africa, the academy paints a vivid portrait of the history, future, and present state of retail on the continent.

With the explosion of such a dynamic and increasingly modernised sector comes myriad opportunities, risks and potential that a well-positioned retail professional can manoeuvre through to positive effect, the institution says.