Lagos Business School receives five years re-accreditation from AACSB

Lagos Business School (LBS) has received re-accreditation that is valid for five years from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

This re-accreditation further reaffirms LBS’s status as the only business school in Nigeria and one of eight in Africa to be accredited by AACSB.

While congratulating each institution on their achievements, Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, said all AACSB accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas.

Bryant listed the areas to include teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning, adding that the intense peer review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.

Commenting on the milestone, Chris Ogechie, dean of LBS said that Lagos Business School has once distinguished itself as a management education provider of high repute in Africa with the AACSB re-accreditation.

According to him, the reaccreditation is an external validation of LBS excellent quality, and its goal of developing responsible leaders capable of solving Africa’s social and institutional business problems through MBA and other executive programmes.

Ogechie further said that the accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AACSB works under the belief that accredited schools should be of the highest standard and reflect changing trends and innovation in business education.

“AACSB accreditation process reflects commitment to fostering engagement, acceleration, innovation and amplifies impact in business education and demands business schools to perform at the highest level continually,” Ogechie said.

AACSB has for more than a century been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. It is a global nonprofit association for the business education industry providing quality assurance, business education intelligence, learning and development services to over 1,700 member organisations and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide. It is the largest global business education network, linking students, academia, and businesses to advance the cause of business education around the world.