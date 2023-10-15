LBS, 4 others partner to boost Africa’s retail trade market

Africa Retail Academy, an initiative of Lagos Business School (LBS) and four other companies have partnered to host the 2023 Africa Retail Congress next month.

The second edition of the event which is theme ‘Transforming retail barriers to opportunities,’ will take place at LBS campus in Lagos.

The event will provide high-level strategies, research insights, frameworks, and specialised models that will enable the transformation of Africa’s retail landscape, according to a statement.

“Following the resounding success of last year’s event which attracted over 800 distinguished industry leaders, seasoned experts, and visionary captains of industry, the academy is once again poised to convene the brightest minds in the retail sector,” the statement said.

It said the event ignited high-level discussions, collectively shaping Africa’s ascent as a retail powerhouse, culminating in an award ceremony celebrating the remarkable contributions of the retail sector.

Read also: Intra-African trade to exceed $70bn says AfCFTA

“As the pioneering institution in Africa offering a comprehensive range of self-paced retail education programs and short courses tailored to the unique African retail landscape, the academy is committed to bridging the gap of skilled professionals in the continent’s retail sector,” it added.

Speakers expected at event are Olu Akanmu, former president and Co-CEO of OPay Nigeria, Arese Onaghise, executive secretary of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, Jean Djaha, CEO of KOFF Global Corporation and Henry Onukwuba, Director, global CEO programme at LBS, among others.

“During the congress, three-panel discussions will be guided by a robust framework that centres around three strategic pillars. These three pillars serve as the bedrock upon which the future of retail in Africa is built,” the statement said.

It said the discussions will not only emphasize the potential for growth but also the pivotal role of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration: regulation and policy development, data and technology (e-commerce), people, planet and partnerships.

“The event will be concluded with the Africa retail awards which elevate the most outstanding businesses redefining and influencing retail across the continent.”