Lawrence Emareyo Foundation changes to TMY foundation, restates focus on humanitarian services

Lawrence Emareyo Foundation has been changed to TMY Foundation, a charity organization that helps support poor children in Delta State amongst other humanitarian activities.

The organization offers programmes that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people and the underprivileged in society.

The founder of TMY foundation, who is a humanitarian and philanthropist has said the foundation would work to help people meet basic needs like food, water, and shelter along with programming that helps people to better prepare for the future.

Founded in 2017, TMY Foundation has been working in the most marginalized regions of the country to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance and promote development.

The foundation stated that it has partnered with communities to help them recover and rebuild while addressing root causes of conflict, insecurity, and inequality.

The foundation added that it renders humanitarian services (empowerment programmes, scholarships, helps the less privileged, the hospitalised and the convicted).

TMY Foundation also said its goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of everyone in society, so they can achieve productive lives, live with healthy habits and maintain peaceful attitudes toward themselves and others, which in turn leads to the betterment of society and country at large.

It said it does this through teaching essential skills that influence the development of compassion, good choices, positive attitudes and confident minds.

“We aim to ensure that everyone we reach through our programmes and events has a sense of belonging and derive skills that support their development and probe them towards living a meaningful and sustainable life,” the organisation stated.

It posited that it provides easy and rewarding opportunities for individuals and corporations to give back to society; adding that it “celebrates when individuals become successful because they choose to be happy, hardworking, kind, respectful and competent which gives rise to a united, peaceful and charitable society.”