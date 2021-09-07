Chude &Ego Foundation sponsors 2021 Uga Professors’ vacation programme beneficiarie

Chude and Ego Foundation said it has sponsored the secondary school students who are beneficiaries of the 2021 Uga Professors’ vacation programme.

The programme which is for secondary school students drew to a close on the 3rd of September with about seventy senior secondary school students as beneficiaries of the month-long event.

The vacation programme is held at Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state yearly to contribute to the training of the younger generation while encouraging them to embrace education from a tender age.

Nonso Okpala, the CEO and group managing director VFD Group PLC announced during the event that the best student from the 2021 vacation programme will be rewarded with a tertiary education scholarship through the foundation alongside various rewards for the Uga Professors, teachers, and other students who participated in the 2021 edition.

The closing event which was held in Uga Boys Secondary School, Uga, was well attended by dignitaries and exceptional personalities including the Chief Godwin Okolo, chairman of the occasion; members of Uga Professors such as Professors Christian Ezeigbo, a retired Surveyor; Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, an award-winning author with English and Literary Studies Department; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, and Chinyere Okunna, first West-African female Professor of Mass Communication with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, amongst others.

Launched in 2013, the Uga Professors’ Vacation has continued to empower senior secondary school students with intensive academic lessons and career talks.