Lawmakers pledge 50% salary cut for six months to combat hunger

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday pledged to donate 50% of their salaries for six months to help address hunger across the country.

This decision, made during a plenary session aims to support the Federal Government’s efforts to achieve food sufficiency and tackle the high cost of food.

Benjamin Kalu , the Deputy Speaker who presided over the session proposed the salary cut amendment, urging his colleagues to make this sacrifice. “This government is doing its best, but one year is not enough to address the challenges of this country.

I want to plead with our colleagues to sacrifice 50 per cent of our salaries for a period of six months,” Kalu stated.

With each member’s monthly salary set at N600,000, the contribution will amount to N300,000 per member per month. Collectively, the House will contribute N108 million monthly, totaling N648 million over six months.

The House also mandated its Committee on Appropriation, Humanitarian Affairs, Finance, and Budget to ensure compliance with this resolution.

This move followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC- Ogun State) during the plenary session.