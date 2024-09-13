Lawmaker seeks renaming of Women Affairs Ministry

Temitope Adewale, Member representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 01 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has suggested the renaming of the Ministry of Women Affairs to ”Ministry of Men and Women Affairs”.

Adewale made the suggestion when Halima Layeni, the Executive Director, Life After Abuse Foundation (LAAF), and Olalade Awaye, a Psychologist at LAAF, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that renaming the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the ”Ministry of Men and Women Affairs”, would ensure it aligned with the goal of promoting gender equality.

“This rename would ensure that both men and women receive equal attention and support in addressing their unique challenges,” the lawmaker said.

According to him, pressure to “protect and provide (PP)” affect many men, hence, leading them to high blood pressure and unreported violence, due to shame, stigma and lack of support.

He said that there was the need for a dedicated ministry to address these issues and provide support services for men too.

Adewale acknowledged the efforts by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Domestic Violence Unit at ensuring that both men and women, who suffered domestic violence, gained access to help and support.

Speaking earlier, Layeni said that the visit was on the need to establish a Ministry of Men Affairs in Lagos State.

She said that such would address the unique challenges faced by men and boys in the society, thereby, promoting gender equality and inclusivity.

Layeni said that the foundation was inspired to hear that Adewale was the driving force behind the bill for the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response team, which had provided critical support to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

She said that the lawmaker had requested the foundation to submit the bill for consideration.

“We are pleased to announce that Adewale has requested our team to submit the bill to his table for consideration.

“We, hereby, express our gratitude to him for his warm reception and support, and we look forward to working with him and other stakeholders to make this vision a reality,” Layeni said.

LAAF is a non-profit organisation established in 2017, with a mission to provide education, mentorship and psychosocial support to boys and men, who have experienced trauma and abuse globally.