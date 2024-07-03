Anambra First Lady and women economic empowerment

With the return of democracy and the ushering in of the 4th republic in 1999, there was an urgent need to give governance a human face. The executive arm of government was saddled with providing dividends of democracy to the citizenry. Most governors created ministries and commissions that would address the myriad of challenges facing the populace. In Anambra State, Governor Chimaroke Mbadinuju of blessed memory had the first lady swallowed up under the ministry of women affairs and social development. At the time of Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, the turbulence and serial threats of intimidation that disrupted his tenure did not provide a conducive climate for the first lady to feature. Mrs Beatrice Obi followed the instructions from her husband about the constitutional provision for the office of the first lady. Nevertheless, she toured the 179 communities in the state, giving economic empowerment to rural and market women.

Mrs Obiano Ebelechukwu Veronica, with her Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), enrolled widows for stipends, built houses for homeless widows, and rehabilitated many mentally challenged people on the streets. Here and now, we would not delay in showcasing the laudable impacts of the Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo Initiative. The non-governmental organisation sparked a flickering of light and clothed the naked in her quest to heal hurts, change lives, and transform society within two years of being in government. “Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo Initiative” started with sensitization, seminars, and teachings about healthy choices and lifestyles, beginning with civil servants and government officials. It didn’t stop at that. She came out to the streets, rehabilitated many mentally challenged people, and returned all hawkers of school age back to school. She sought the services of experts and professionals in her passion to demystify mental health disorders and stigmatisation. The Anambra first lady always encouraged Anambrarians to grow their gardens and avoid foods that do not meet pure organic requirements.

Most importantly, she engages her trainees in a workout every Saturday morning, stressing the necessity of physical exercise for our overall well-being. She extended her kind gesture to people living with disabilities, giving them access to healthcare and removing stigma and challenges along the way.

Verily, this goes on to portray the Solution administration as wholly encompassing, inclusive, and egalitarian. It’s all geared towards making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland. “Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo Initiative” stands on the philosophy that health is the greatest wealth. Governor Soludo has more women in his government, both in appointments and elective positions, thereby fulfilling the 35 percent affirmative action. He domesticated women’s economic empowerment policy through strategic realignment to improve the living conditions of women and girls in the state. He is committed to an inclusive society, gender equality, access to education and technology (Solution Innovation District), and unwaveringly providing equal opportunities for women and girls.

Women in Nigeria face numerous challenges, including gender-based violence, discrimination, limited access to education, and economic opportunities. Nonye Soludo advocates for the rights and dignity of women and girls, rehabilitating abused girls and children, and ensuring the continued protection and promotion of women’s rights.

In a world ill at ease with rat-race spirit, each trying to outwit the other and occupy preeminent positions, we can see a rare garment of self-effacement on the Anambra first lady. Nonye Soludo, in partnership with the World Health Organisation, has launched a crusade and war against drugs and substance abuse. While providing succour to those in mental asylums, she champions mental health as a key part of education and social movement, with clubs in various secondary schools. She not only walks in love, but she also goes about rescuing people living in sordid conditions.

