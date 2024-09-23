Lawmaker partners Foundation to provide free eye service to 500 people in Bauchi

Jafaru Gambo Leko, member representing the people of Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa Federal constituency, in partnership with Albasar International Foundation Nigeria, has provided 500 constituents with free eye care.

At the exercise held at Cottage Hospital Bununu, Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area of the state, the lawmaker said that the exercise marked the second edition of the programme.

Patients with dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts, night blindness, eyelid problem, among others were attended to. Other services rendered were diagnosis, operations, and provision of medical glasses.

The federal lawmaker, who was represented by his Legislative Aide, Anas Hamid stressed that the beneficiaries of the free eye care were selected from the three local government areas.

He assured that the exercise would continue, urging those who have not benefited to exercise patience.

The Manager of Albasar International Foundation Nigeria, Abdullahi Badamasi emphasised that the free eye treatment was a collaborative effort between the hospital and the lawmaker.

“We have been partnering Mr. Leko to provide free eye treatment to his constituency, with the first edition held in Bogoro Local Government Area,” he said.

According to him, the beneficiaries requiring surgery would be referred to the hospital in Bauchi for the procedure. He also took the beneficiaries through some essential health tips.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hamidu Gital and Mariya Joshua commended the lawmaker for his large-heartedness.