Lawmaker empowers, trains 200 on entrepreneurship skills

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, has concluded another 3 days training and empowerment programme in Ibadan, where over two-hundred constituents benefitted.

According to a statement by the Rep Member in Ibadan, the constituents were trained to prepare them for entrepreneurship or to improve their entrepreneurship skills.

This constituency project is one of the many spearheaded Akande-Sadipe was facilitated through The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Abuja.

The Oluyole Federal Representative said the just concluded training focused on basic skills required to successfully manage a skilled or unskilled business.

She added the programme concluded on Sunday February 27, 2022 with an empowerment programme where necessary manuals, training items and cash was distributed.

Speaking further, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora stated that she remains committed to facilitating life changing opportunities and alleviating poverty for her people, adding that such training gives room for budding entrepreneurs, who could be very successful in the future.

The lawmaker said: “I encourage you to embrace entrepreneurship, because it is an assured path to financial freedom. From our office, we would keep bringing life changing opportunities like this to your doorsteps, because we believe learning skills, or a trade brings enormous financial opportunities.”

She advised the beneficiaries to go through the manuals provided to them, noting that it contains different steps an entrepreneur could take to succeed.

Read also: Lawmakers to vote electronically on constitution amendment

Akande-Sadipe identified some of the needed skills, such as marketing and customer service branding and packaging, through which their businesses could prosper.

Also speaking at the event, Olalekan Adeyemo, the senatorial chairman, All Progressives Congress, commended the lawmaker for her numerous contributions, too many to count and her wisdom in stemming the tide of poverty in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The former Oyo State APC Deputy Chairman also opined that the lawmaker has improved the livelihood of many of her constituents, through facilitation of different programmes within and outside Ibadan.

A beneficiary, Moji Folarin from Oluyole Federal Constituency eulogised the lawmaker for the opportunity, while she also advised her co-beneficiaries to ensure the money given to them is committed into their various businesses and not diverted for inconsequential spending.