Lawmaker empowers constituents in Aba

Chimaobi Ebisike, member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has distributed empowerment items, including sewing machines, grinding machines to five hundred and seventy persons, who took part in his recent agro-allied training programme.

This is as he handed over six classroom blocks, each to Ulasi Primary School and Okigwe Road Primary school in Aba, Abia state and customized desks, chairs and other educational materials to schools in his constituency.

Ebisike, in his welcome address during the ceremony, which took place in Aba said that the empowerment programme, was a tip of the iceberg compared to what would be in the offing for his constituents in the coming year.

According to him, the distribution of grinding and sewing machines was to enable the Agro-allied trainees to start up their own businesses, whereas over six hundred bags of rice and cash gift would assist them to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Read also: Rep member floats special empowerment scheme for constituents

Asiforo Okere, State chairman of PDP, advised those seeking elective positions on the party’s platform to emulate the good qualities of Chimaobi Ebisike.

He described the empowerment programme as the first of its kind coming within six months in office of Ebisike adding that the Federal lawmaker was a model in legislative representation.

Okere contended that Aba as a metropolitan city requires the calibre of representative like Ebisike, who is carrying the indigenes and non-indigenes along irrespective of party differences noting that with Ebisike on the driver’s seat the dream of Enyimba city would be actualized.

Eze Isaac Ikonne, the traditional ruler of Osusu, Aba described Ebisike, as a man with a large heart, full of human kindness, stressing that he deserves re-election and elevation to a higher office after serving out his tenures.