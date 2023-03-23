LAWMA partners firms in CSR to Lagos communities

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has entered into partnership with AOA Windstream and Applistructure Consulting Ltd to launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged ‘LAWMA GrassRoots Benefit,’ which witnessed the distribution of packages of essential commodities, to the people of Otto, Ijora-Olopa and Ilaje communities.

Speaking at the event, which held at LAWMA’s headquarters in Ijora-Olopa, Lagos, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that the programme was designed to cater for the needs of the less-privileged members of communities, including those on low-income, the unemployed, and vulnerable groups.

He said that the CSR programme included various components, such as food stamps, unemployment benefits, scholarships, free healthcare, empowerment programmes, and admission into LAWMA Academy, adding that the programme would assist the food budget of low-income people and support small businesses experiencing temporary difficulties.

“The GrassRoots Benefit programme is an aid programme to help those who have lost their jobs. It can help with unemployment insurance benefits, finding a job and training. If you need help paying for admission into tertiary institutions, technical, or other vocations, GrassRoots Benefits is the option you may be eligible for from the LGA and other sources,” Odumboni said.

He appreciated the people in those communities for supporting the Authority over the years, noting that the gesture was a way of giving back to the people, to foster more positive relationship.