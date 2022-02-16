LAWMA intensifies fumigation of landfills in Lagos

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is intensifying the fumigation of various dumpsites in the state, starting with the Solous landfill at Igando, to make the sites safer and reduce health risks to the communities where they are located.

This was disclosed on Monday by the managing director/CEO of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who said the dumpsites played critical roles in the waste management chain, paving way for the attainment of the authority’s vision of establishing a consistent cleaner environment.

“Dumpsites are a crucial component for the delivery of Solid Waste Management (SWM), as they serve as the final destination for all solid waste collected from residences, businesses and public spaces. They also support the protection of sanitation and public health,” said Odumboni.

The CEO further stated that the fumigation exercise, which began on Sunday, February 13, at Solous dumpsite, Igando, was being extended to other dumpsites across the metropolis, to protect the immediate and surrounding communities where the sites are situated.

Read also: Landbrick Properties celebrates Valentine’s Day with LAWMA

“The goal is to protect the public and minimise the negative impacts of these sites to the neighbouring communities. Already, several mitigation measures have been put in place by LAWMA. These include leachate and stormwater infrastructure, periodic capping of non-active sections, traffic management, monthly fumigation of the dumpsites and immediate environs”, he added.

The LAWMA boss pointed out that, due to their intended use, the initial locations of dumpsites in the state, were far removed from residential communities, before rapid population and urban expansion resulted in these dumpsites being surrounded by residential communities, commercial establishments and other sensitive land uses.

He expressed the authority’s commitment towards protecting public health and minimising the discomfort which might be caused by the dumpsites to neighbouring communities, adding that the agency planned to close the dumpsites in the near future. Odumboni appealed to residents to shun all practices capable of having a negative on the environment, such as indiscriminate disposal of waste and refuse burning, which was hazardous to public health.