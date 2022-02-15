Landbrick Properties celebrates Valentine’s Day with LAWMA

Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited, a fast-rising property organisation yesterday, celebrated Valentine’s Day with Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) workers as it shared food items and cash gifts as an indication to appreciate the work they are doing in keeping Lagos and its environs clean.

Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited is a company that deals in Real Estate, enabling people to acquire their own dream home, acquire land for various reasons, which include Estates development, agricultural purposes, and other various investment needs in a property. The company also helps to build, process your C of O’s, and many greater and exciting offers.

The project, which is part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited, aims to appreciate and give back to LAWMA workers for working hard, as they are hardly noticed.

“We’ve always wanted to reach out to these women keeping our City clean. And today being Valentine’s Day, we believe it’s the best time to make them feel loved,” said Femi Austine, CEO, Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited.

“These women and men are so hardworking and they are hardly noticed. People often appreciate Police officers and LASTMA officers’ but hardly do people show love to LAWMA workers,” he further said.

“It is our culture in Landbrick to reach out to the society as a CSR. Today, the Landbrick Team has decided to reach out to another set of hard-working people in an industry by giving both their women and men food items and cash.”

“We hope this act of love from all of us at Landbrick Properties would have a positive influence on a number of families and demonstrate that the brand cares,” he added.