Lagos Food Bank shares love on Valentine’s Day in collaboration with Jumia

Lagos Food Bank, a not-for-profit organisation set out to empower vulnerable and less privileged members of the society celebrates Valentine’s day in collaboration with Jumia Nigeria by sharing food items to 200 households in underprivileged communities.

Lagos Food Bank is a nutrition-focused initiative committed to fighting hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programs.

The project, which is part of the Temporary Emergency Food Support Program (TEFAP) of the Lagos Food Bank, aims to provide immediate food, nutrition, and relief assistance to low-income households in Lagos and its environs.

“We would like to take advantage of this opportunity to give back to the communities where we operate, and what better day than today to show love to families in underserved areas,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria.

He hoped the partnership with the Lagos Food Bank will have a positive influence on a number of families and demonstrate that the brand cares. “We are grateful for this partnership, especially coming from a company that has had a significant impact on local communities around the country,” stated Spalazzi.

Michael Sunbola, Founder/President Lagos Food Bank Initiative, said the initiative aims to bridge the food gap created by inflation, and inequality in Nigeria.

Read also: Top Nollywood Valentine movies on Netflix

“What we are doing here today is about food security. So, what we do essentially is to focus on women and children who don’t know where their next meal comes from. We started in 2015 and we’ve impacted over 2.1 million people,” said Sunbola.

According to him, this particular outreach is done in partnership with Jumia Nigeria, to foster collaboration. Sunbola states further that Jumia has seen it fit to collaborate with the initiative for the month of Love to reach over 200 families.

“Since we are not government funded, it is private sector driven and Jumia Nigeria is one of the reputable private companies in Nigeria. The goal is to give them what can last them two to three weeks for a family of five,” Sunbola said.

According to him, Agboyi is one of the 138 Communities the initiative serves, calling on more private partnership to address the huge food gap in the country.

“We want other organisations to take a cue from what Jumia Nigeria is doing with Lagos Food Bank. We have to step out of our bubbles. People are suffering. Here are old women in the sun queuing. If they are not in need, they won’t do that. That is why we must never forget to carry the vulnerable in our society along,” Sunbola concludes.