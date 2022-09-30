Lawan accepts judgment barring him from re-election

Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, has said he will not appeal the judgement delivered on Wednesday by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections, which ruled him out of the contest.

Lawan in a statement on Thursday said he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections. According to the statement titled, ‘Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy’, he said “After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State. I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.”