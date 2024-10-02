Lawal, MD/CEO of Eterna PLC receives award at BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs 2024

Abiola Lukman Lawal (ALL), managing director and chief executive officer of Eterna PLC has received the prestigious Top 25 CEOs award in recognition of his exceptional leadership.

BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business and economy newspaper, celebrates excellence in leadership at the annual Top 25 CEOs Awards, in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The prestigious award honours chief executive officers (CEOs) from companies listed on the NGX as well as Next Bulls, a group of high-potential, privately held companies that are on the path to going public.

BusinessDay aims to acknowledge leaders who have driven their organisations toward financial success, innovation, and sustained industry leadership.

Lawal makes the cut for the Top 25 CEOs Awards. He has over twenty-five years of executive management experience in private and publicly listed companies across diverse industries. He has a proven record of positive performance in executive leadership at multiple C-Suite levels and roles locally and internationally.

The Eterna PLC boss has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector and a proven record of value delivery in several aspects of executive management.

Read also: Outstanding business leaders receive awards at BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs 2024

Lawal most recently worked with Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited as deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO). Prior to this, he served as group chief strategy officer of Oando Plc during its transformation from downstream to upstream and gas.

While at Oando he oversaw the successful implementation of Oracle ERP technology as a game changer to transform the company’s operations. He also served as executive director of Oando Gas & Power and Gaslink (now known as Axxella) during the then subsidiary’s rapid growth and expansion phase.

Lawal was the pioneer executive vice president and chief financial officer of Camac Energy Inc. in the USA (later known as Erin Energy), the first Nigerian-owned energy company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

He has served in multiple executive roles in other companies, including CAMAC International Corporation and ExeQute Partners, Inc., both in Houston, Texas USA. He served as MD/CEO of eWorldtrack Mobile Technologies USA, a senior manager in SAP AG America, as management consultant and transformation manager at Ernst & Young LLP and as senior financial analyst at The Walt Disney Corporation in California, USA.

Share