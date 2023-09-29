LAUTECH, Space Agency, ministry of Science to deepen advocacy on nanotechnology

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) has disclosed that it would leverage industry and governmental collaboration to deepen advocacy on nanotechnology in Nigeria.

The University will jointly organise the 7th International Conference themed ‘Nanotechnology in the 4th industrial revolution: opportunities for emerging economies,’ with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Abuja, slated for 20-23 November, 2023.

Agbaje Lateef, head, NANO+, in a statement reiterated the need to support the group in the establishment of a centre of excellence in nanoscience and nanotechnology to further promote nanotechnology research and development (R&D) in Nigeria.

He stated the readiness of the group to collaborate with governmental agencies and the private sector in realising this lofty goal. He also called on the Federal Government to finalise the passage of the National Policy on Nanotechnology in Nigeria, stating that the lack of the policy is stifling research and development in nanotechnology in the country.

According to him, the annual conference will be hosted by NASRDA at her Lugbe headquarters, Abuja under the chairmanship of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Rom O. R. Kalilu, while Uche Nnaji, the minister of innovation, science and technology, will be the special guest of honour at the opening ceremony on 21 November, 2023.

Read also: Exploring Nanotechnology as rescue card for Nigeria’s economic diversification

The conference will be co-chaired and hosted by the director-general of NASRDA, Halilu A. Shaba, while Mfon E.J. Bassey, the director of chemical technology in the ministry who doubles as the chairman, national steering committee on nanotechnology policy development, will co-host the conference.

The conference which will be attended by scholars, policy makers, members of armed forces, students and the private sector will discuss advances of nanotechnology in the fourth industrial revolution and the opportunities that can be explored by developing countries such as Nigeria in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, environment, security and defence for sustainable development.

According to Lateef, the LAUTECH nanotechnology research group has put nanotechnology discourse at the front burners in Nigeria making giant contributions in research, publications, product development, training and advocacy.

The group has been organizing workshops and conferences on nanotechnology since 2017 and the members from different disciplines have published more than 160 articles on nanotechnology since inception in 2014. The group has been commended by the University for contributing enormously to the outstanding ranking of LAUTECH by different national and international organisations.