Exploring Nanotechnology as rescue card for Nigeria’s economic diversification

Nanotechnology is a form of science that deals with the manipulation of matter on a near-atomic scale to produce new structures, materials and devices. The technology promises scientific advancement in many sectors such as medicine, consumer products, energy, materials and manufacturing.

Nanotechnology refers to engineered structures, devices, and systems. On the other hand, nanomaterials have a length scale between 1 and 100 nanometers. At this size, materials begin to exhibit unique properties that affect physical, chemical, and biological behavior.

It must be noted that researching, developing, and utilizing these properties is at the heart of new technology, which is largely referred to as nanotechnology.

“Though the science and applications of materials at nanoscale is not new to mankind, the advances of nanotechnology in the last two decades have been tremendous and exciting; in terms of its impact in manufacturing of new wide range of goods with immense capabilities, rendering of services, efficient resource utilization, job security and economic prosperity, thereby catalyzing the 4th industrialization revolution,” Adeleke Mamora, minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), stated during the 6th international conference on nanotechnology with the theme ‘Nanotechnology for Socio Economic Development’.

Organised by the LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+), a multidisciplinary group of scholars at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The conference, which was jointly organised by National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the NANO+ Group, was held at the Incubation Center on the NASRDA’s campus in Lugbe, Abuja.

According to Mamora, currently nano-based products are worth over $3 trillion and supporting over six million jobs globally. He stated that it is projected that by 2030, about 10 percent of world’s gross domestic product (GDP) will revolve around nanotechnology enterprises.

The minister of Science, technology and innovation stated that the theme of the conference, ‘Nanotechnology for Socio-Economic Development of Africa’ is appropriate as African nations should look beyond natural mineral resources to advance growth and development on the continent. “It is indeed the new order of value addition and wealth, which is largely driven by knowledge-based activities and not just natural resources”.

In other words, by advancing growth and development beyond natural resources, African nations will be able to grow the continent leveraging nanotechnology. “With the current economic challenges facing the nation, nanotechnology is one of the rescue cards that Nigeria should explore,” Mamora stated.

He stated that Federal Ministry of Science and Technology through the Chemical technology department in 2018 raised the National Steering Committee on Nanotechnology development to develop a policy for Nanotechnology R&D in Nigeria.

The minister equally disclosed that the ministry is devoting its resources to ensure speedy consideration of the draft policy that has been submitted to the cabinet office for Federal executive council (FEC) consideration and approval.

“Undoubtedly, Nigerian scholars within and outside the country have made major contributions to Nanotechnology R&D, which ranks the country among the top 5 African countries in this multidisciplinary field,” he stated.

Agbaje Lateef, host and head, Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+), LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, in his welcome address stated that the impact of nanotechnology on economic development is huge and urged African countries to take advantage of the unfolding scenario that nanotechnology presents.

“In the quest to place Nigeria among comity of players in nanotechnology, our multidisciplinary research group, which was formed in 2014, has made contributions to promote nanotechnology R&D in Nigeria,” he stated.

Among other things, the group has been able to develop nano-based products like nanopaints, nanotextiles, nanopesticides, nanobiocides, nanofertilizers, nanoadsorbents, nanofilters and dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs). Similarly, the group initiated the establishment of the first specialized journal on nanotechnology in sub-Saharan Africa, ‘Nano Plus: Science and Technology of Nanomaterials’.

The NANO+ Group called on the federal government of Nigeria to finalize the passage of nanotechnology policy on nanotechnology, establish an agency to drive nanotechnology agenda for the country, and dedicate funds for research and development (R&D) and its promotion. “Establishment of centres of excellence in nanotechnology is germane to realize the lofty potentials of the country in this field, and with the leadership that we have offered, LAUTECH deserves to host such centre,” he stated.

“Our objective at NASRDA is always to work with all stakeholders in promoting the frontiers of new and emerging technology in order to provide solutions to problems that are peculiar to us as a Nation using Space Science and Technology for socioeconomic development,” Halilu Shaba, the director general and chief executive officer of NASRDA, stated during the opening ceremony of the conference.

Read also: ENO ADETAYO-OLUGBEMI ED, Business Development & Marketing,Trustfund Pensions Limited

According to Shaba, space science and technology is the ultimate frontier of technological innovation, hence, NASRDA cannot take a back seat in the area of innovation. It is consequent upon this that the collaboration with the LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group is of optimum importance to the agency. “We will do all that is expected within our ability to ensure that this relationship yields a result that is beneficial to Nigeria in particular and the world in general,” he stated.

Monilola Udoh, the permanent secretary, FMSTI, in acknowledging the various contributions of the group canvassed for communication, cooperation, cordiality, coordination and collaboration (5Cs) to further elevate the status of the research group.

She emphatically stated that by bringing the conference to Abuja, the Group and nanotechnology have arrived at the right place. She advised the Group to sustain the momentum given the fact that nanotechnology is in line with the mandate of FMSTI.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the workshop/conference, the NANO+ Group stated that participants agreed that Nanotechnology as a multidisciplinary endeavour is apt to be employed as a tool to achieve the SDGs of the United Nations and must be embraced by all.

Participants equally agreed that Nanotechnology researchers should embrace innovative ideas, product development and commercialization towards ensuring that the citizenry and society benefit from their investigations. Just as it urged the Federal Government of Nigeria through FMSTI, NASRDA and other agencies to ensure that significant funding for nanotechnology research is available and establish centres of excellence in nanotechnology to vigorously enhance productivity and innovation in nanotechnology research in Nigeria.

Other position reached via the communiqué indicated that collaboration among nanotechnology scholars is germane to catalyse innovative exploitation of nanomaterials for national development; Inclusion of end-users of nanomaterials should be vigorously pursued, and the participation of the officers of Nigerian Armed and Security Forces at the conference was commended, and Efforts of nanotechnology scholars in Nigeria are commendable for the pursuits in the field and encouraged them to remain steadfast.