ENO ADETAYO-OLUGBEMI ED, Business Development & Marketing, Trustfund Pensions Limited

Eno Adetayo-Olugbemi is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with over 20 years of demonstrable senior management positions including 15 years in the Nigerian Pension Industry and a certificate in Professional Development from the Wharton Business School, USA.

Eno obtained a B. Sc (Hon) degree in Computer Science in 1993 from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and a CompTIA Network and security professional.

Eno began her professional career as an Information Technology executive in the private sector in 1994. In 1995, she joined the services of the United States Mission in Nigeria as an IT professional where she resigned after 9 years to build her private business.

In 2006, Eno joined the Nigerian Pension Industry where she has performed top-tier management roles with direct oversight over key departments that include Information Technology, customer relationship management, benefits processing and administration, contributions management and enrolment, legacy fund administration, business development and marketing.

In June 2021, Eno was appointed to the Board of Trustfund Pensions Limited as Executive Director, Business Development & Personnel Administration with oversight over the following core departments in the company:

• Business Development & Marketing

• Customer Support Services

• Human Resources & Administration.

In January 2022, Trustfund embarked on bold technology-driven initiatives and the Board of Trustfund Pensions decided to restructure her portfolio to leverage on her wealth of experience in Information Technology. Her area of oversight was reviewed to include Information Technology.

Trustfund Pensions Limited (“Trustfund”) is a corporate body licensed by the National Pension Commission (the pension regulatory body) as a Pension Fund Administrator pursuant to the Pension Reform Act 2004. Its sole business is the administration and management of retirement savings (pension funds).

However, Trustfund is not just about the administration and management of pension funds, the company actively seeks to improve the net worth of its clients, enabling them to sustain a quality lifestyle at retirement. They deliver world-class, innovative, quality pension management services using technology-enabled channels and highly skilled professionals.

Eno has served on the following committees in Trustfund both as a member of the senior management team and as an executive:

• Chairman, ICT Steering Committee

• Chairman, Employee Performance Review Committee

• Member, Executive Management Committee

• Member, Management Investment Strategy Committee

• Member, General Management Committee

• Member, Board Operations Committee

• Member, Board Establishment, Finance & General-Purpose Committee

• Member, Board of Directors

Eno has attended executive training at several institutions including the Wharton Executive Education, Columbia Business School, Harvard Executive Education, the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Kellogg School of Management.