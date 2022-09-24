LAUTECH, NASRDA partner to explore economic benefits of Nanotechnology in Nigeria

The Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, has partnered with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to explore economic benefits of Nanotechnology in Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming 6th International Conference on nanotechnology slated for November 22-25, 2022, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a release jointly signed by Agbaje Lateef, the head of the LAUTECH NANO+ and Halilu A. Shaba, the director general of NASRDA, the group stated that the conference will discuss the exploration of Nanotechnology for the growth and development of African nations in general, and Nigeria in particular.

Themed, ‘Nanotechnology for socio-economic development of Africa’, the conference is aimed at deepening collaboration between the academic, research institutes and government agencies. Accordingly, the NANO+ group revealed that the lead paper will be delivered by Omowunmi Sadik, a foremost Nigerian inventor of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA.

The conference will be chaired by Mojeed O. Liasu, the acting vice chancellor of LAUTECH, and declared open by Adeleke Mamora, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. The keynote address will be delivered by Muhammed S. Haruna, the executive vice-chairman/CEO, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The acting vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of the group, especially in promoting the image of the University positively and encouraged the group to continue in its quest to ensure that maximum benefits are derived from Nanotechnology and its products without jettisoning the safety of the environment. Liasu further threw the university’s administration weight behind the group by promising to support all its activities in all ramifications.

Agbaje Lateef, head of the NANO+ group, appreciated members of his multidisciplinary research group for their consistent dedication to the goals of the group, noting that the collaboration with NASRDA is a further testimony to the leadership of the group in nanotechnology R&D in Nigeria.

He canvassed for the establishment of a centre of excellence in nanotechnology at LAUTECH to further promote research objectives of the group for national development. According to him, it is high time Nigeria finalized policy on nanotechnology for the country to reap its bountiful fruits for national development through a dedicated agency.

He noted that the LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group has consistently pursued nanotechnology research and development in Nigeria with vigour, and has also established a flourishing specialized journal on nanotechnology, ‘Nano Plus: Science and Technology of Nanomaterials’.

Lateef stated that his group has developed a number of nano-based solutions for applications in healthcare, environment, renewable energy, agriculture, consumer products and water treatment among others.

The leader of the group further stated that about 150 research articles have been published in reputed outlets since 2015 by members of the group, and a number of products such as nanopaints, nanotextiles, nanofertilizers, nanofilters, nanoceuticals, nanobiotics, and solar cells among others had been developed.