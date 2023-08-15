LASTMA, soldiers resolve differences, forge stronger alliance after clash

In response to recent videos about the clash altercations between soldiers and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the traffic agency has assured the public that such incidents will not happen again.

During a visit by officials of the 9 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, led by Brigadier-General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi, to the LASTMA headquarters today, Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of LASTMA, made it clear that there is a strong bond between the two sister agencies. He stressed that LASTMA personnel would continue to receive support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the state.

“We won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and LASTMA for granted,” Oreagba said. He further assured that measures will be taken to maintain communication channels and explore new hotlines to swiftly resolve issues between the agencies.

Commenting, Adegoke Moses Adetuyi, the Commander of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, highlighted the importance of collaboration and cooperation among security agencies. He said “unity among these agencies is vital to curb the activities of undesirable elements.”

Commending the dedication of LASTMA officials, Adetuyi promised that the Nigerian Army, particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to offer support to LASTMA’s activities and ensure the safety of traffic managers in the execution of their duties.

Other high-ranking army officials present during the visit included Major A.A Nasir (OC MP), Major A. Sanusi, Major A.A Onwemene, Major A.K Ballo, and LT T.H Owoyemi. Representing LASTMA were Director of Operation Mr. Peter Gbejemede, Provost Marshal Mr. Apena Biliaminu, Head of Headquarters Operations (Rover) Mr. Adeoye James, Head of Lastma Training Mr. Macaulay Modupe-Ore, Head of Police Unit CSP Ajibola Abayomi, and Adebayo Taofiq, Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.