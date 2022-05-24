LASG to residents: Beware of illegal e-hailing cab operators

The Lagos State government has warned residents to be wary of unlicensed e-hailing cab operators in the state, as they pose security risks to lives and property.

Frederic Oladeinde, the commissioner for transportation in a statement on Tuesday, equally cautioned those behind the illegal operations to desist or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Oladeinde said urged the residents of the state to patronise only licensed operators because unlicensed ones do not have a traceable operational base in the event of emergencies or safety concerns.

“The only lawful operators recognised by the state government and licensed to operate in Lagos are Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka), and Shuttlers”, Oladeinde said in the statement.

“Residents who use In-drivers, Rida, and other unlicensed operators should be cautious because the Lagos State government has yet to register and license them “.

In its efforts to make Lagos a safe place for all, the government will soon begin a crackdown on illegal e-hailing cab operators, he warned.