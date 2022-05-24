Lagos State warns on unlicensed ride-hailing operators

The Lagos State Government has warned residents of the state to be wary of unlicensed e-hailing cab operators operating within the state, as they pose security risks to people’s lives and property.

The government has observed with displeasure the noncompliance by some unlicensed operators who flagrantly violate the guidelines developed to regulate the sector, a statement signed by Frederic Oladeinde, the state’s commissioner for transportation revealed.

The commissioner also warned the people behind the illegal operations to stop posing a threat to the commuting public, expressing the State Government’s displeasure with their refusal to comply with the law guiding their operation in the aftermath of recent criminal activities in the State.

He said that the Sanwo-Olu led administration had held a series of meetings with all known operators to emphasize the importance of full compliance with the regulations governing e-hailing cab operations in the State, urging residents to patronise only licensed operators because many unlicensed ones do not have a traceable operational base in case of emergencies or safety concerns.

Oladeinde emphasized the significance of ensuring the safety of residents’ lives and property throughout the metropolis, noting that only eight of the several e-hailing cab operators in Lagos are registered and recognized by the State Government.

“The only lawful operators recognized by the State Government and licensed to operate in Lagos are Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka), and Shuttlers”, the commissioner added.

“Residents who use In-drivers, Rida, and other unlicensed operators should be cautious because the Lagos State Government has yet to register and license them “.

In its efforts to make Lagos a safe place for all, the State Government will soon begin a crackdown on illegal e-hailing cab operators.

The Commissioner urged citizens to assist the government by reporting illegal operators to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja, or by calling 08034545123.