LASG activates implementation of development plan 2052

The Lagos State government has tasked stakeholders on the implementation of the Lagos Development Plan (LSDP) 2022-2052 towards making the state Africa’s model megacity.

The LSDP is a 30-year strategic design that lays out the overall direction for the state from 2022-2052. It provides an overall framework and direction for the state’s development efforts.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the 9th edition of the Lagos State Economic Summit (Ehingbeti), launched the development plan to chart a growth path for Nigeria’s largest economy state.

At a parley with internal stakeholders – permanent secretaries, heads of planning units and representatives of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), held recently in Ikeja, Ope George, the commissioner for economic planning and budget, charged them with actualising the vision by effective execution of the LSDP 2052 across all levels of governance.

George said the plan was targeted at fostering a thriving economy modernising infrastructure, promoting a human-centric city and ensuring effective governance.

“The realisation of the state vision hinges upon the effective implementation of the LSDP 2052 across all sectors and levels of governance and this requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector entities, civil society organisations, and the general populace.

“As custodians of this transformative plan, we must commit ourselves wholeheartedly to its execution. We must translate its objectives into tangible actions, prioritise initiatives, allocate resources judiciously, and foster collaboration among all stakeholders, which will be used to appraise the MDAs’ medium-term sector strategies (MTSS) document and annual budget performance.

“It becomes evident that our objectives are not merely lofty aspirations, but tangible goals backed by strategic initiatives and actionable steps. From fostering a thriving economy to modernising infrastructure, promoting a human-centric city, and ensuring effective governance, every facet of the LSDP 2052 is designed to drive holistic development and prosperity,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Okorie, UNICEF social policy manager, and one of the development partners with the state government, noted: “For us, it is easy now to buy in from all you have outlined. We can go into this document and say when it comes to school, this is what we can help the government with. We can go to the Ministry of Education just like what we are doing currently, talking about technology in education and that’s where the Nigerian learning passport comes in for us.

“As development partners, we support what you are doing. It forms the basis for our planning, implementation, soliciting for support across the board, and also for monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

Lekan Balogun, the special adviser to the state governor on economic planning and budget, welcoming participants, said: “We must execute plans and deliver locked-down targets (implementation) related to our MDA’s, track and report the progress, while also aligning our numerous stakeholders on the need to implement initiatives in line with the LSDP 2052 for a more collaboration and implementations of these objectives.”