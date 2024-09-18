LAPO, IITA launch tree planting to promote climate sustainability

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, a microfinance institution recently collaborated with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to launch a tree-planting initiative aimed at combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

The initiative, which aligns with LAPO Microfinance Bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability, seeks to address environmental degradation and its impact on communities across Nigeria.

Through this partnership, LAPO and IITA will work together to plant thousands of trees in key locations, contributing to reforestation efforts and promoting biodiversity.

“LAPO Microfinance Bank has been at the forefront in championing environmental causes in Nigeria, this partnership is in alignment with our ESG objectives and will further the realisation of our goals to challenge the effect of climate change and impact our environment and communities positively,” Gloria Bako, executive director, Corporate Services, LAPO Microfinance Bank, said.

“We are proud to work with IITA, a leading institution in agricultural research, to make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change,” she added.

In his remarks, Kenton Dashiell, deputy director-general, Partnerships for Delivery, IITA, said, “The significance of this partnership is to provide the small support that catalyzes into a big impact. We hope that this will be the case here. As we collaborate on this tree-planting partnership, along with other areas of mutual interest, we hope it will result in multiple positive outcomes.”

The partnership between the microfinance bank and IITA represents a major milestone in efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient environment.

The first phase of the tree-planting initiative will focus on Oyo and Ogun states, later expanding to other regions across the country.