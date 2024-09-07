LAPO MFB strengthens leadership with James Etopidiok as new non-executive director

LAPO Microfinance Bank (LAPO MFB) has announced the appointment of Joshua James Etopidiok as a non-executive director on its board, effective May 13, 2024.

In his new role, Etopidiok will serve as chairperson of the Board Credit Committee and the Board Risk Management Committee, enhancing the bank’s strategic direction and Enterprise Risk Management practices.

“We are delighted to welcome Etopidiok to the board of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited. His vast experience and understanding of the financial industry will be invaluable to the bank, especially as we continue to grow and serve our clients with integrity and excellence,” Oluremi Akande, director of marketing and corporate communications said.

Etopidiok is a financial strategist with over 35 years of experience. He brings a wealth of expertise in Finance, Insurance, Risk Management, Compliance, Operations, and Strategic Management to the bank.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Calabar (1983), an MBA in Investment Banking from the University of Lagos (1989), and a Diploma in Microfinance from Antoneo De Manila University, Philippines (2008).

“His educational background is further complemented by participation in numerous executive management programs at several institutions worldwide, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (USA), Global Management and Consulting Services (London), and Federal Reserve Bank (USA),” the company said.

The rest are the International Monetary Fund (USA), Darden School of Business (USA), Financial Institutions Training Centre (Lagos), Royal Institute of Public Administration (London), Islamic Finance Institute (South Africa), and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Etopidiok is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN), the Association of Enterprise Risk Management (AERM), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN).

He retired as director of the Special Insured Institutions Department/Controller of the Lagos Office at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and has served as Executive Director of Operations at Afex Bank Plc. He has also held key positions at Group Merchant Bank.

“Etopidiok is known for his unwavering commitment to ethical governance and his strategic approach to financial management,” the company added.