LAPO MFB appoints Omeiza as new independent non-executive director

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MFB) has announced the appointment of Angela Eneze Omeiza as its new independent non-executive director, effective July 17, 2024.

The bank reaffirms that Omeiza brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board to strengthen its commitment to excellence in governance and social responsibility.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Law from the University of Westminster, UK (2007), and a master’s degree in Commercial & Corporate Law from Queen Mary, University of London, UK (2008).

She is a Barrister-at-Law from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, in 2010, and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“In 2019, she was recognised as a Mandela Washington Fellow by the U.S. Department of State, receiving a certificate in Leadership in Civic Engagement from Indiana University, USA,” the company said.

With over ten years of experience in Corporate and Commercial legal practice, Omeiza is an International Development Expert and a dynamic leader in transformative initiatives in Nigeria.

She is also a seasoned media consultant with extensive experience in radio broadcasting, where she advocated for social impact and equity.

In her new role at LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, she will serve as the chairperson of the board’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee and the board’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Oluremi Akande, director of marketing and corporate communications at LAPO Microfinance Bank said, “Her exemplary leadership and strategic acumen will play a crucial role in guiding the bank’s mission to empower communities and foster sustainable development.”

He added that Omeiza’s experience and dedication to social impact will contribute to the bank’s ongoing efforts to drive positive change in the communities it serves.